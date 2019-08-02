Panagora Asset Management Boosted Office Depot (ODP) Position by $975,498; Stock Value Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Position by $757,399

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 325,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 6.36M shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 5.53 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 905,226 shares. California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 45,195 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 367,315 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0% or 355,675 shares. 28,402 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Community Bancorporation Na holds 597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ww Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 56,123 shares. M Securities invested in 50,249 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adirondack And holds 1.29 million shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited has invested 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,091 shares to 76,510 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 25,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,310 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 454,536 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp owns 16,895 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Management Communications, Japan-based fund reported 341,119 shares. Mitchell Communication holds 0.48% or 13,437 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 4,900 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,272 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 13,173 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Regions Corporation owns 30,998 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge LP invested in 0.07% or 15,899 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 66,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Bruzzo Chris. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura.

