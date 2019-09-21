Panagora Asset Management Boosted Its Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $388,654 as Shares Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $473,499

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,623 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 19,619 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 22,052 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 28,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

