Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Carrols Restaurant Group Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 21.V_POE’s profit would be $549,004 giving it 60.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Pan Orient Energy Corp.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 100 shares traded. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 62 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 54 sold and trimmed positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 30.13 million shares, down from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company has market cap of $131.76 million. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok; East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra; and 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases in the Sawn Lake Property located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area. It currently has negative earnings.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $359.85 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

