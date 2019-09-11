Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Boosted Its Holding by $667,342 as Share Value Rose; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Maintained by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.16 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 8.26 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company's stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 3.44M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 - PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/03/2018 - PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 28/05/2018 - PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 - PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 06/03/2018 - Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 - PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 - Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 15/05/2018 - PAN AMERICAN ENERGY'S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 - Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,002 shares to 201,456 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 119,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,562 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Davenport Llc has 15,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.71M shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com holds 4.26 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Lc has 0.35% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 11,690 shares. Condor Cap Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 111,100 shares. Swedbank accumulated 1.3% or 6.01 million shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1.44 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).