Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Lifted Stake by $12.45 Million as Share Value Rose; As U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Market Valuation Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased by $5.67 Million Its Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 112.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 472,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 892,004 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, up from 419,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 217,099 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 163.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58M, up from 633,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 190,179 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 76,936 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,229 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Silica Q2 Performance Leads To A Wild Ride – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Silica Continues To Lead A Sector Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Silica to appeal Patent Office decision – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Silica (SLCA) Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 72,877 shares to 218,629 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 74,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,477 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver Corp. Common Stock (PAAS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Completes Acquisition of Tahoe Resources – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pan American Silver (PAAS): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ISE Cloud Computing Index Gets Methodology Revamp – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.