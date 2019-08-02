Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Entergy (ETR) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Holding by $848,920

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Entergy (ETR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 8,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 357,212 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16M, up from 348,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 126,097 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 114,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 530,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 644,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 1.08M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 26,000 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 78.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $10.52 million for 81.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Announces Resolution of Garcia v. Tahoe Case – Junior Mining Network” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weyland Tech Inc. Launches Food Delivery Service in Indonesia with AtozGo – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – GDXJ, KGC, GFI, PAAS – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Entergy (ETR) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c; Raises FY20 EPS Guidance, Narrows FY19 & FY21 EPS Guidance Ranges – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market (VWO) by 10,179 shares to 250,411 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emu Etf (EZU) by 39,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,059 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). California-based Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 944,395 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 302,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 227,877 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.02% or 12,914 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 22,866 shares. Hgk Asset has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,562 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.11% or 2.14M shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). First Tru L P, Illinois-based fund reported 226,487 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).