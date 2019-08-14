Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Foundry Partners Lifted Its Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Boosted Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT)

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 114,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 711,516 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 597,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 5.01 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 598,982 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Valuation Seems More Than Reasonable After Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Okta gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 60,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (Call) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 187,250 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Liability reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Weiss Multi reported 0.14% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 30,071 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Menta Lc reported 1,980 shares stake. Alyeska Investment Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.64% or 378,312 shares. World Asset Inc owns 1,707 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.01% or 46,208 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Art Ltd invested in 0.08% or 10,608 shares. 255,745 were reported by Northern Tru.