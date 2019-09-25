Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Valuation Rose While Ruffer Llp Has Raised Stake; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Salem Capital Management Increased Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 3.60M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17M shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 81,832 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vision Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,910 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.19% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Llc has invested 2.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 522 shares. 270,100 were accumulated by Intact Mgmt. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 224 shares. Contravisory Invest owns 102,746 shares. 485,000 were reported by Loews Corp. Td Asset Inc invested in 0.3% or 4.70 million shares. 174,137 are owned by Wright Serv. Everett Harris Ca owns 18,191 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,900 shares to 52,946 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,782 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Comcast Stock Could Rise Above $50 Soon – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 3, 2019 : AVP, KO, CMCSA, ECA, ESGU, FOE, T, NEM, FEYE, PODD, QQQ, AABA – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Netflix Bought the Rights to “Seinfeld” – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 62,814 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 35,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,252 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).