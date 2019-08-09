Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding Increased by Highbridge Capital Management Llc; Beach Investment Counsel Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $2.23 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 413,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 910,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 3.64M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bond Yields Turn Sharply Lower, Disney Earnings Disappoint, Trade Tension Remains – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,490 shares to 24,560 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,682 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Limited Company has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Mgmt owns 85,670 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1.22% or 15.06 million shares. American Trust Advsrs Ltd Company owns 34,483 shares or 5.04% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability owns 239,752 shares. The Florida-based St Johns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,878 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 101,317 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Herald Invest Management Ltd reported 0.78% stake. Check Incorporated Ca accumulated 11,986 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc has 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Int Investors has 4.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Interstate Fincl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 73,237 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca invested in 2.61% or 45,589 shares. Pggm Invests reported 1.96% stake.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pan American Silver: Quality Silver Producer – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disrupting the Disruptors: Transforming the Cloud Computing Market – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – GDXJ, KGC, GFI, PAAS – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.