Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Value Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Raised by $1.23 Million Its Stake; As 51Job (JOBS) Share Price Declined, Wasatch Advisors Raised by $11.15 Million Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.07M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 144,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.84M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 213,123 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

