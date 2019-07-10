Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Shares Declined While Lesa Sroufe & Co Raised Holding by $1.23 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Increased Stake in Genie Energy LTD (GNE) as Share Price Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 2.02 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 80,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,467 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 122,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genie Energy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 428,640 shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (NYSE:BP) by 9,994 shares to 64,341 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR) by 29,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,538 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,400 shares to 113,600 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).