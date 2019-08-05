Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Stake by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) by $7.28 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90 million shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (GLPI) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 191,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 476,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39 million, down from 668,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.60 million shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares to 245,889 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,356 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:TOT).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 18,138 shares to 694,783 shares, valued at $139.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 56 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Covalent Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 19.03% or 259,029 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.07% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 214,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 26,019 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 17,054 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 8,197 shares. Northern Corp owns 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.75M shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 386,792 shares. 5,558 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 101 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 500 shares.