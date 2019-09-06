Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Position by $1.23 Million as Share Price Rose; Hartford Investment Management Co Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $559,650

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 4.57M shares traded or 29.93% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co analyzed 3,075 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 12,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.09. About 527,784 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Ansys (ANSS) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire" published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire" on August 14, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,797 shares to 53,870 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.66 million for 54.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 512,529 shares. Chevy Chase invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Connable Office invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Utah Retirement reported 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Inv Ltd accumulated 594,485 shares. 3,500 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 1,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3,087 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 200,300 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. 83,913 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,990 shares to 93,740 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:TOT) by 5,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,780 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – GDXJ, KGC, GFI, PAAS – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019.