Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding by $20.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose While Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lifted Stake by $936,000

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.99M, down from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 1.92M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $14.63 million for 46.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 300,275 shares to 870,535 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 652,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Americas Sa (NYSE:ENI).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $128.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

