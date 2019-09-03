Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Reaches $19.34 52-Week High; Brown & Brown Has 0.93 Sentiment

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.31 target or 5.00% above today’s $19.34 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.14B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $20.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $207.10M more. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 1.98 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 106 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 114 sold and decreased their positions in Brown & Brown Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 193.20 million shares, down from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brown & Brown Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 97 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $103.26M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $9.95 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 292,669 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. for 4.90 million shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 850,700 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 3.19% invested in the company for 2.97 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.98M for 34.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -25.28% below currents $19.34 stock price. Pan American Silver had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15.5 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

