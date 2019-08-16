Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Reaches $16.62 After 8.00% Down Move; Continental Advisors Has Decreased By $765,500 Its Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Position

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) stake by 37.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc sold 30,620 shares as Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH)’s stock declined 10.63%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 52,052 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 82,672 last quarter. Nmi Hldgs Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 72,089 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 1.05 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron MineThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.53B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $15.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PAAS worth $282.56 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.99% above currents $27.78 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, June 26.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) stake by 20,085 shares to 40,085 valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 64,339 shares and now owns 74,339 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Growth Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 23,958 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Fmr Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2.50M shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 13,132 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 679,871 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 22,372 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 11,936 shares. World Investors reported 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 17,551 shares. First Business Services Incorporated reported 11,604 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 53,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver has $21 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $16.63’s average target is 0.06% above currents $16.62 stock price. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”.

