Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Position Maintained by Oaktree Capital Management Lp; Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $36.90 Million as Stock Price Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 3.65M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 86,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 9.50% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 412,109 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 35,859 shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.04% or 31,177 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 183,735 shares. Leuthold Llc reported 0.56% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 34,418 shares. Hellman Jordan Management Ma owns 15,957 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 3.28 million shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 102,650 shares. Premier Asset Management owns 240,126 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 22.41M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 609 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.78 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 2.99M shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $76.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 113,773 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Prn).