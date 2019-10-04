Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding Upped by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Wade G W & Trimmed Holding by $2.33 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 348,859 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 2.78 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 18/05/2018 – TELE COLUMBUS WOULD LIKE TO BUY SOME VODAFONE ASSETS: WIWO; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,829 shares to 263,333 shares, valued at $26.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 19,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Vodafone A Good Investment At Its Current Price? – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why The Negativity Over Vodafone? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 106,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,041 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Provides Update on Fund’s Direct Investments – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina Country ETFs: A Mirage Of Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.