Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding Has Boosted by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda; Gmt Capital Has Decreased U S Concrete (USCR) Holding by $7.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 509,656 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 156,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 244,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, down from 401,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 109,925 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $21.19M for 9.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

