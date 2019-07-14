Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Valuation Declined While Stonehill Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Kerrisdale Advisers Maintains Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 267,777 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 46,746 shares. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma owns 9.39M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 42,741 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 57,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Trust Com reported 0% stake. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 36 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 1.82 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bamco New York invested in 117,324 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wolverine Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

