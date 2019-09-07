Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Stock Rose While Stonehill Capital Management Boosted by $4.30 Million Its Position; Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Position

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1.44 million shares traded or 44.47% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 10,388 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 41,599 shares. Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.87% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 741,982 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 117,883 shares stake. Allstate has 5,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). First Commonwealth Pa has 0.17% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 363 shares in its portfolio. 92,039 are owned by Tcw Group. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,964 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 105,713 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.25M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.