Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position Maintained by Stonehill Capital Management Llc; Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Held by Gradient Investments Llc

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 80,993 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 400,452 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 110,317 shares to 603 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,288 shares, and cut its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Travel Stocks Jumped Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 4.27 million shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has invested 0.66% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 428,469 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 21,293 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Garde Capital Inc has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Omers Administration holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 58,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 240,374 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 65,255 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 39,000 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 9,622 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,327 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 232,047 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 2,071 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 25,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp. Appoints Pamela F. Lenehan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Pampa Energia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.