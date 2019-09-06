Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position Boosted by Stonehill Capital Management Llc; Equifax Com (EFX) Holding Increased by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 428,285 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc Com (EFX) by 1266.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 217,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 234,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 17,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 70,931 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Elizabeth Warren calls on FTC to investigate Equifax settlement claims she believes â€˜misled’ consumers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) by 127,400 shares to 164,600 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Aust Etf (EWA) by 117,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,758 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty Agriculture Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Services invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 22,700 are held by Nomura Holding Inc. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership owns 237,182 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 120 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 2,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 20,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 566,201 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 13,936 are owned by M&T National Bank & Trust. Piedmont Invest Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 6,894 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 4,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 10,690 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 17,419 shares in its portfolio.