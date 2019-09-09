Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Lifted Holding; Kellner Capital Upped Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 719,944 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262 were accumulated by Shelton Cap. Capstone Inv Ltd has 0.38% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 224,310 shares. New York-based Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 283,334 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Parkside Bancorporation & reported 0.01% stake. Bamco New York has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 173,984 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 28 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 10,334 shares. Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.49% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 231,866 shares. 90,618 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sun Life Fin accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited reported 0.19% stake.

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina Country ETFs: A Mirage Of Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Are Hopping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.