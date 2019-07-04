Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

As Electric Utilities companies, Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05 The AES Corporation 17 1.08 N/A 0.74 21.98

Table 1 demonstrates Pampa Energia S.A. and The AES Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The AES Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pampa Energia S.A. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pampa Energia S.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The AES Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energia S.A. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. The AES Corporation has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pampa Energia S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The AES Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Pampa Energia S.A. and The AES Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of The AES Corporation is $17.67, which is potential 2.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of The AES Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares. Competitively, The AES Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29% The AES Corporation 1.5% -10.34% -4.81% 4.51% 31.34% 12.17%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has -27.29% weaker performance while The AES Corporation has 12.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pampa Energia S.A. beats The AES Corporation.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.