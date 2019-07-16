Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05 Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energia S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Korea Electric Power Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pampa Energia S.A. and Korea Electric Power Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.8% and 4.1%. Insiders held roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, 51.1% are Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29% Korea Electric Power Corporation -6.41% -14.12% -27% -10.98% -35.96% -25.76%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has weaker performance than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats Korea Electric Power Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.