Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)

As Electric Utilities companies, Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 27 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.34 N/A 0.06 306.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pampa Energia S.A. and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia S.A. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Pampa Energia S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Pampa Energia S.A. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Clearway Energy Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pampa Energia S.A. and Clearway Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pampa Energia S.A.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 122.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pampa Energia S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 38%. Comparatively, Clearway Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has stronger performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.