Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pampa Energia S.A. and Central Puerto S.A. Central Puerto S.A. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Pampa Energia S.A. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pampa Energia S.A. and Central Puerto S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Pampa Energia S.A.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 104.59%. Competitively Central Puerto S.A. has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 107.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Central Puerto S.A. seems more appealing than Pampa Energia S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares and 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares. Pampa Energia S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 38%. Competitively, Central Puerto S.A. has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has stronger performance than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.