Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)

Both Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 27 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pampa Energia S.A. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pampa Energia S.A. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pampa Energia S.A. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00

Pampa Energia S.A.’s upside potential is 120.74% at a $33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.