Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Tt International Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 356,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 243,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.33M, down from 600,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR

Tt International decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 789,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 962,261 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.64 million shares traded or 84.70% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.51M for 30.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

