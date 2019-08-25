Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding by $1.24 Million; Shareholder Denali Advisors Boosted Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 924,258 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (VIAB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 442,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 405,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,178 shares to 414,128 shares, valued at $32.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 27,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 179,400 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,800 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

