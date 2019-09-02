Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose; Security National Bank Of So Dak Increases Stake in International Business Machs C (IBM)

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.64M shares traded or 84.70% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares to 476,575 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

