Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Value Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $12.50 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 958,632 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 210,849 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 119.01% or $3.38 from last year’s $-2.84 per share. PAM’s profit will be $41.44 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.31% negative EPS growth.

