Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position by $1.24 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 368,925 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 760,995 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 119.01% or $3.38 from last year’s $-2.84 per share. PAM’s profit will be $41.44M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.31% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,178 shares to 414,128 shares, valued at $32.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 14,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.