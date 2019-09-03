Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position Held by Serengeti Asset Management Lp; Kessler Investment Group Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 2.69M shares traded or 203.17% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited owns 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 221,612 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1,308 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,869 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Navellier And Associates holds 0.5% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 623 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 687 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Funds Ltd reported 45,000 shares stake. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 646,637 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,590 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 98,289 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,943 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.