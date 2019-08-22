Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding Held by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.51 Million Its Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 54,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 134,175 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 79,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 10,882 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 87.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 36,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 5,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.05M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys Into Hilton Grand Vacations; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 26/03/2018 – The tech giant is poised to grow its share of the public cloud market, which Morgan Stanley expects it to more than double in size to more than $250 billion

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares to 71,284 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings.

