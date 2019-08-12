Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Position by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Cl A (PBF) Lowered as Stock Declined

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A Cl A (PBF) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 294,736 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 306,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 366,804 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 49.40% or $17.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 3.43M shares traded or 335.00% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc by 197,861 shares to 212,652 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 680 shares. Bessemer holds 200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Private Mngmt Group reported 487,230 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 584,697 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). U S Glob Invsts invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 617,885 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 337,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 15,520 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 10,400 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Lc.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20M shares to 16.00M shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.