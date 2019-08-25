Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia S.A. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.59% for Pampa Energia S.A. with average target price of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 6.16%. 38% are Pampa Energia S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Pampa Energia S.A. beats Spark Energy Inc.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.