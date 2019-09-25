Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Comparison side by side

Both Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 26 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.39 N/A 0.30 36.11

Demonstrates Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pampa Energia S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Pampa Energia S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energia S.A. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Energy Inc.’s -0.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pampa Energia S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Spark Energy Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pampa Energia S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pampa Energia S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Pampa Energia S.A. is $33, with potential upside of 111.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares and 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 38% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats Spark Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.