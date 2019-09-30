Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pampa Energia S.A. has 42.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pampa Energia S.A. has 38% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pampa Energia S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 343,105,670.10% 35.90% 6.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pampa Energia S.A. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 53.25M 16 10.54 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Pampa Energia S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pampa Energia S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

$33 is the average target price of Pampa Energia S.A., with a potential upside of 96.43%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pampa Energia S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Pampa Energia S.A.’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Pampa Energia S.A. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pampa Energia S.A.’s peers’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Pampa Energia S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.