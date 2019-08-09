The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.44% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 418,603 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plantThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.67B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $37.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAM worth $213.20M more.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 32 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 32 trimmed and sold positions in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.18 million shares, down from 18.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 119.01% or $3.38 from last year’s $-2.84 per share. PAM’s profit will be $41.85 million for 15.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.31% negative EPS growth.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund for 134,103 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 120,661 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.31% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.25% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,847 shares.

More notable recent Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund declares $0.0825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calamos Closed-End Funds (NASDAQ: CHI, CHY, CSQ, CGO, CHW and CCD) Announce Monthly Distributions, Notification of Sources of Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Fund CSQ: 8.28% Yield With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF CSQ: Sharp Rise Makes This Fund Lose Its Luster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 96,041 shares traded. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.