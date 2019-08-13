Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 96.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 102,919 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 210,026 shares with $7.51M value, up from 107,107 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $31.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 4.87M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.51M shares traded or 70.21% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook StableThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.52 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $18.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAM worth $136.35M more.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 51,548 shares to 8,744 valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cargurus Inc stake by 76,484 shares and now owns 26,450 shares. Angi Homeservices Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 869,772 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,003 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kistler stated it has 400 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 356,050 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 10,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Plc owns 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 201,379 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 15,200 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 18,475 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential Public Ltd has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 7,109 shares. Foundation Management holds 895,112 shares. Macquarie invested in 0% or 7,200 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

