Bb&T Securities Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 90.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 9,211 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)'s stock declined 6.57%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 19,365 shares with $1.84 million value, up from 10,154 last quarter. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.19% or 952,246 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 69,922 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 69,061 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability holds 16,293 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 239,713 shares. 224,729 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc. Taylor Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,400 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 65,426 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 30,081 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 82,752 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 52.43% above currents $73.07 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $101 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 4,707 shares to 19,672 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 17,964 shares and now owns 84,831 shares. Pimco Dynamic Income Fd (PDI) was reduced too.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has a 0.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

