The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.94 target or 8.00% below today’s $12.98 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.08B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $11.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $86.32M less. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.63M shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 38.57% above currents $36.95 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BP in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. See BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46.3000 New Target: $48.6000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

