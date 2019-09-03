Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 13,815 shares as Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 547,983 shares with $16.88M value, up from 534,168 last quarter. Southern Mo Bancorp Inc now has $311.44M valuation. It closed at $33.4 lastly. It is down 12.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 1.00 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHTThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.07 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $11.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAM worth $96.48 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Clark Management Grp has invested 0.01% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Pnc Financial Serv Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 1,264 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 29,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). 3,049 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. California Employees Retirement Sys has 18,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 1,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Vanguard Grp stated it has 394,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.02% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Grp Inc invested in 0% or 4,687 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has 379,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 34,587 shares to 432,055 valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 284,211 shares and now owns 612,500 shares. Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was reduced too.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has a 0.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

