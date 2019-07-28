Analysts expect Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $3.38 EPS change or 119.01% from last quarter’s $-2.84 EPS. PAM’s profit would be $41.70M giving it 15.51 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.95 EPS previously, Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.’s analysts see -72.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 373,624 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight". The firm has "Buy" rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with "Hold".

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A sold 12,908 shares worth $1.07 million.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $31.51 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.90M are held by Edgepoint Investment Gp. First Manhattan owns 197,056 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Scotia Capital holds 26,137 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 23,822 shares stake. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 2,655 shares. 300 are held by Blume Mngmt. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Company reported 54,899 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 68,798 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 286,363 shares. 17,803 are held by Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 97,676 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 3,168 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19M shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

