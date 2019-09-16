Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Share Price Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Its Holding in Gilead Science (GILD) by $736,196 as Stock Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 5,832 shares traded or 56.10% up from the average. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Gilead Science (GILD) by 325.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, up from 3,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Gilead Science for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 3.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,329 shares to 1,785 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V New F (NYSE:UN) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,549 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 112,752 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.