Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Market Valuation Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $2.48 Million; As Mixt (MIXT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Decreased Position by $781,500

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 20,385 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 2,056 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,885 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) or 10,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Vanguard holds 102,950 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Legal General Group Pcl holds 326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Group Inc stated it has 1,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 3,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 289 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 3,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.05% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 58,170 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares to 109,901 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 38,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTSI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carriers Get Positive Ruling On Sleeper Berth Wage Compensation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Self Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.