Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding; At&T (T) Holder Tarbox Group Has Raised Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 1,691 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI)

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1226.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,355 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 2,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 19.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trucking Industry Woes Lead To Poor Stock Price Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Heartland Express Profit Beats Expectations But Operating Revenue Misses Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTSI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTSI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 38,623 shares to 98,067 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 108,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 395,552 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 102,950 shares. 3,018 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,338 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 232,838 shares. Northern Trust holds 35,163 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Management Inc stated it has 30,941 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com holds 29,107 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).