Palouse Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $557,520; Cannell Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Arotech (ARTX) as Stock Declined

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 37,958 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.55. About 3.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity. On Friday, March 8 Cappell Kenneth W bought $15,150 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) or 5,000 shares. Kutler Jon B also bought $14,700 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Co Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 1,109 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 33,742 shares. Northern Corporation has 44,290 shares. First Manhattan has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp owns 456,943 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com invested in 144,879 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Co reported 12,002 shares stake. 14,875 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,295 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 12,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,800 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “These 4 Penny Stocks May Very Well Be Worth the Risk – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arotech (ARTX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arotech Corporation (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Fin Group reported 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm owns 15,430 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 31,353 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 43,962 shares. Verus Financial Prns stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jcic Asset Management reported 191 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited has invested 1.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Origin Asset Management Llp invested in 52,200 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Lipe & Dalton holds 2.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,070 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cannell Peter B And reported 402,769 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv stated it has 16,955 shares. 22,072 were reported by Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co. Argent Mngmt Lc has 5,725 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch invested in 1.57M shares.